Cumilla traffic inspector's 'younger brother' accused of extortion and assault

Abdul Hasan Chowdhury Apu being taken by the police after his arrest on Friday, 24 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Using his brother's position as a traffic inspector, Abdul Hasan Chowdhury Apu, a resident of Cumilla 5 ward, allegedly used to terrorise locals, extorting money from builders and even posing as a traffic sergeant.

His arrest last night (25 May) by Kotwali police from his house in the city's Mogoltuli area brought to the limelight his connections with his traffic inspector brother, Ziaul Haque Chowdhury Tipu.

Tipu, however, claims Apu is not his younger brother but rather a junior in the area.

Locals vehemently deny Tipu's assertions.

Abu Raihan, counsellor of Cumilla City Corporation's fifth ward, confirmed to The Business Standard that Apu is indeed a brother of traffic inspector Tipu.

"They are four brothers and one sister. Apu is the second youngest, and Tipu is his immediate elder brother," he said.

Meanwhile, the police remain mum on the issue.

Abdul Mannan, the superintendent of police in Cumilla, said he had not previously heard of Apu impersonating a traffic sergeant or that he was the brother of Inspector Ziaul.

"However, the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate actions would be taken," he said.

Regarding Apu, Firoz Hossain, the officer in charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station, said, "Abdul Hasan Chowdhury Apu has at least eight cases filed against him for various crimes, including extortion."

He had been out on bail until his arrest yesterday on cases related to extortion and assault.

Firoz said Apu has already been sent for court proceedings today.

In the case documents, Hamid Titu, another brother of Apu, has been named as an accused. Kotwali Model police OC Firoz said he is absconding.

Shakil Ahmed Rana, a resident and leader of the Jatiya Party from the 5th ward of Cumilla City Corporation, brought the complaint against Apu.

"Apu and his associates demanded extortion money from anyone constructing or renovating buildings in the 5th ward. I was attacked by them on the night of 22 May when I refused to pay extortion," said Rana.

After being beaten and injured, he received medical treatment and later filed a complaint at the Kotwali Model Police Station, resulting in Apu's arrest that night.

Rana also said Apu not only engage in extortion, but also falsely identify himself as a traffic police sergeant to pressure people into buying building materials from him.

"If they refused, he would seize their trucks and take them to his brother, the traffic police inspector, Rana said, claiming that other members of Apu's family are also involved in these activities.

Before the arrest, Rana described the attack on him in a Facebook post, which caught the attention of the Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Tahsin Bahan Suchona.

She even shared the post and called for legal action against the extortionists.

"Apu is a known extortionist, and I have received numerous complaints against him," Suchina said, thanking the police administration.

She said no leniency would be shown to anyone attempting extortion in the city.

Locals from the 5th ward of Cumilla said Apu was imprisoned for similar crimes before and reportedly leveraged his brother's position as a traffic police inspector during his extortion activities when he was free from prison again.