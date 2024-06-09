Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF in Cumilla

A Bangladeshi man was killed after being shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) this morning along the Jamtala border area in Cumilla

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 50, from Mirpur village in Cumilla's Burichang upazila.

The firing incident occurred near the border pillar no 66 around 8am today (9 June).

Local UP member Abul Kashem said residents heard gunshots and informed me that Anwar was shot while bringing sugar from India.

Later, along with the BGB members of the local Shankuchail camp, Kashem went to the barbed wire fencing area along the border and located the body.

Efforts are underway to formally communicate with the BSF to retrieve the body.