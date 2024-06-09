Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 02:23 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF in Cumilla

The firing incident occurred near the border pillar no 66 around 8am today (9 June).

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 02:23 pm
Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF in Cumilla

A Bangladeshi man was killed after being shot by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) this morning along the Jamtala border area in Cumilla

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 50, from Mirpur village in Cumilla's Burichang upazila.

The firing incident occurred near the border pillar no 66 around 8am today (9 June).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Local UP member Abul Kashem said residents heard gunshots and informed me that Anwar was shot while bringing sugar from India. 

Later, along with the BGB members of the local Shankuchail camp, Kashem went to the barbed wire fencing area along the border and located the body.

Efforts are underway to formally communicate with the BSF to retrieve the body.

 

Top News

BSF / gunshot / death / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

16m | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

3h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

41m | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

1h | Videos
Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

2h | Videos
Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

3h | Videos