CID to launch raids against illegal money changers soon

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police has sought information from the Money Changers' Association of Bangladesh about traders involved in hundi business and dollar market manipulation in a move to check money laundering.

The Financial Crime Unit of CID sought the information during a meeting with the association on Sunday (11 September), said CID spokesperson Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Rahman.

Secretary General of the Money Changers' Association Helal Uddin Sikder, who was present at the meeting, extended his consent to hand over a list of the illegal traders they know of within the next two days, said Azad Rahman.

Once the list is in hand, CID will launch drives against the traders soon after analysing the information in consultation with the Bangladesh Bank, CID chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia said at the meeting.

The anti-graft agency is devising a plan to catch the illegal money changers as discussed in the meeting, said the CID spokesperson.

CID has already arrested 16 people involved in hundi business. The law enforcers also seized Tk10 lakh in cash from them and found Tk 3.5 crore in four SIMs.

The agency claims that at least 5,000 agents of Mobile Financial Service Providers (MFS) are involved in illegally bringing money from abroad and money laundering.

CID Chief Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia claimed in a press conference that the Bangladesh government is deprived of remittances of approximately 75,000 crores annually due to this cycle of hundi.