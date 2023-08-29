Chinese national arrested on charge of raping college student in Dhaka

A Chinese national has been arrested on charge of raping a college student by luring her with promises of marriage and taking her to China.

In addition to detaining the Chinese national, Jay Sen, the police have also arrested his local accomplice, Hira Chakma, from Uttara Sector 16 in Dhaka on Sunday for assisting him in the crime, Badrul Hasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Division, told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The victim underwent a medical examination at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, added the police officer.

On Tuesday, a Dhaka court sent the accused to jail.

The victim alleged that she connected with Hira Chakma, an associate of the Chinese citizen, through Facebook, where he promised to take her to China.

According to her complaint, Hira Chakma deceived her and brought her to the residence of the Chinese citizen Jay Sen in Uttara Sector 14 last Friday night, where she was allegedly raped by Jay Sen.

The victim claimed that, as she expressed a desire to return home, she was coerced into considering marriage with Jay Sen. The next day she was allegedly raped again under the same pretext, the victim added.