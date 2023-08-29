Chinese national arrested on charge of raping college student in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Chinese national arrested on charge of raping college student in Dhaka

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Chinese national arrested on charge of raping college student in Dhaka

A Chinese national has been arrested on charge of raping a college student by luring her with promises of marriage and taking her to China.

In addition to detaining the Chinese national, Jay Sen, the police have also arrested his local accomplice, Hira Chakma, from Uttara Sector 16 in Dhaka on Sunday for assisting him in the crime, Badrul Hasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Division, told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

 The victim underwent a medical examination at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, added the police officer.

On Tuesday, a Dhaka court sent the accused to jail.

The victim alleged that she connected with Hira Chakma, an associate of the Chinese citizen, through Facebook, where he promised to take her to China.

According to her complaint, Hira Chakma deceived her and brought her to the residence of the Chinese citizen Jay Sen in Uttara Sector 14 last Friday night, where she was allegedly raped by Jay Sen.

The victim claimed that, as she expressed a desire to return home, she was coerced into considering marriage with Jay Sen. The next day she was allegedly raped again under the same pretext, the victim added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chinese national / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh