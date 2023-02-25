Army detains 5 terrorists, seizes arms in Khagrachari

The army detained five terrorists and recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IED) from a terrorist hideout in an operation in the Sindukchaori union of Khagrachari's Mahalchhari upazila.

Getting secret information, a team of the army (Sindukchaori zone) conducted a raid at the terrorist den in the Battol, South Kanchannagar area of the union on Saturday, said an ISPR press release.

During the special drives, the army personnel seized one AK-47 rifle with seven rounds of ammunition and one magazine, one M-1 rifle with a magazine having 24 rounds of ammunition, one AK-22 rifle with 200 rounds of ammunition, four mortars, one 7.65 mm pistol, one LG long barrel rifle with 36 LG cartridges, one LG short barrel rifle and huge improvised explosive devices (IED) from the hideout.

Later, the army handed over the terrorists, firearms, and ammunition to the police.

The situation in the area has remained under the control of the security forces. The army will continue such operations to maintain peace and stability in the Chattogram Hill Tract area, the press release said.