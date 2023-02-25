Army detains 5 terrorists, seizes arms in Khagrachari

Crime

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 08:27 pm

Related News

Army detains 5 terrorists, seizes arms in Khagrachari

Later, the army handed over the terrorists, firearms, and ammunition to the police.

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 08:27 pm

The army detained five terrorists and recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IED) from a terrorist hideout in an operation in the Sindukchaori union of Khagrachari's Mahalchhari upazila.

Getting secret information, a team of the army (Sindukchaori zone) conducted a raid at the terrorist den in the Battol, South Kanchannagar area of the union on Saturday, said an ISPR press release.

During the special drives, the army personnel seized one AK-47 rifle with seven rounds of ammunition and one magazine, one M-1 rifle with a magazine having 24 rounds of ammunition, one AK-22 rifle with 200 rounds of ammunition, four mortars, one 7.65 mm pistol, one LG long barrel rifle with 36 LG cartridges, one LG short barrel rifle and huge improvised explosive devices (IED) from the hideout.

Later, the army handed over the terrorists, firearms, and ammunition to the police.

The situation in the area has remained under the control of the security forces. The army will continue such operations to maintain peace and stability in the Chattogram Hill Tract area, the press release said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Arms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

13h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

12h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

3h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

3h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

8m | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter