Student in Rangpur killed during clash between police and protesters

A student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University was killed reportedly in a clash between police and quota reform protesters today (16 July).

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 25, a student of the 12th Department of English Department of the university.

Dean of the Management Department of the university Dr Matiur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Moniruzzaman told the media, "A student was killed but we have yet to know how he was killed."

A group of students were demonstrating on campus. Then students from nearby education institutions started joining in around 2:30pm, the commissioner said.

"The protestors suddenly attacked the police stationed nearby, injuring several members and damaging their vehicles. A clash took place as police retaliated," he said.

"The student's body was covered in shotgun pellet wounds," according to Tuhin Wadud, a teacher of the university.

Abu Sayeed was injured when the police fired shotguns. He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.