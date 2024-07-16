4 journos hurt while covering JU protests

Dainik Bangla correspondent Abdur Rahman Sarzil. Photo: Collected
Dainik Bangla correspondent Abdur Rahman Sarzil. Photo: Collected

At least four journalists have suffered severe injuries while on duty at the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus as police fired rubber bullets targeting them.

They are Banik Barta correspondent Mehedi Mamun,  Bangladesh Today correspondent Jubayer Ahmed, Dainik Bangla correspondent Abdur Rahman Sarzil and Daily Janakantha correspondent Wajtul Islam.

Police blame quota reform activists for causing mayhem at JU

"We repeatedly showed our press cards to the police. Identified ourselves as journalists. But they didn't listen to us. They fired shots," said Wajtul Islam, who was one of the journalists injured in the police firing.

The journalists were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Quota reform activists were causing mayhem at the Jahangirnagar University (JU) premises while holding a sit-in programme protesting an earlier attack allegedly by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), police said today (16 July). 

Speaking to The Business Standard at around 2am, Sub-Inspector Md Dipu, duty officer of the Ashulia Police, said, "There has been chaos at the JU campus. Everyone, including our SP and OC, is there. Quota reform protesters are causing trouble in front of the Vice-Chancellor's house."

JU students had taken the BCL men by a counter chase as they clashed on the premises. Our correspondent reports the entire campus is currently surrounded by the students.

