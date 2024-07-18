Dhaka police lists 23 injured during protests across Dhaka till 2pm

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police control room has compiled a list of 23 quota reform protesters many of whom sustained rubber bullet injuries during clashes with police since the morning.

A draft copy of this list was obtained by The Business Standard correspondent around 1:45pm.

Dhaka Medical College sources said at least 47 people came to receive treatment at the hospital among whom five have been admitted and 16 sustained wounds from pellets.

Meanwhile, sources at Farazy Diagnostic and Hospital told The Business Standard that at least 200-300 people injured during the protest have been treated at the hospital since this morning.

They also confirmed the death of Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver, who was passing through the Badda area during the clash between protesting university students and police this morning.

Two other people were killed in Dhaka's Uttara during clashes between Northern University students and police. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

A duty doctor at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), speaking on condition of anonymity, told TBS that one of the 24 injured brought to the hospital since morning is in critical condition. As of 2:30pm, violent clashes with police reportedly continued in various parts of the city, including Uttara, Badda, Mirpur-10, Shonir Akhra, Mohakhali, and Dhanmondi-27.