3 die in Sirajganj after drinking local liquor

Three men died and two others fell sick after drinking locally-made liquor in Shialkoal union of Sirajganj's Sadar upazila on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahab, 32, a resident of Roghunathpur village, Md Abdul, 45, and Taher Sheikh, 38, a resident of Soraichandi Notunpara village.

Besides, Babu Sheikh and Hazrat Ali fell ill.

Abdul Mannan Sheikh, chairman of Shialkoal union parishad, said that the men were drinking the alcohol beside Brahmakhola bridge at night and fell sick.

Among them, three men died early in the morning.

The two others were undergoing treatment at home, he said.

On information, police visited the spot, said Bahauddin Faruki, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.