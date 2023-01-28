2 die after drinking 'spurious' liquor in Jashore

Two people died and three others fell sick after "drinking spurious" liquor in Sadar upazila of Jashore district.

The deceased were identified as Islam, 45, son of Abdul Hamid and Zakir Hossain, 29, son of Shahjahan Ali of Kachua village in Sadar upazila.

Quoting local people, police said, five people including Islam and Zakir drank liquor on 25 January and fell sick.

Later, Islam died on Thursday afternoon while Zakir died on Friday morning, Dr Abdur Rashid, in charge of Jashore 250-bed hospital, confirmed.

Three others people got admitted to the hospital and received treatment.

Nazmul Hasan, SI of Narendrapur police camp, said the relatives of the deceased took the bodies to their respective homes and buried those.

"Police are investigating the matter," the cop added.

