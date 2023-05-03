3 arrested over robbing liquor, money in DB guise

The Detective Branch (DB) arrested three men, including a bKash distributor sales officer, for stealing foreign liquor and money allegedly in the guise of DB police from Rajbari Sadar and Baliakandi upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrestees are Munna Mallick, son of Abdul Motaleb Mallik of Aladipur Mallickpara in Rajbari Sadar upazila, Sultan Ahmed Shanto, son of Billal Molla of Narayanpur village in Baliakandi upazila and Tushar Mondal, son of Zahed Mondal of Gobindapur village.

According to police, Munna Mallick is the mastermind of the gang and he is a Distributor Sales Officer (DSO) of bKash in Rajbari district.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajbari District DB Moniruzzaman said three people were arrested following the complaint. Another person named Rana is absconding.

The victim, Santu Nandi, filed a case with Rajbari Sadar Police Station regarding the incident, he added.