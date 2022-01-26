3 arrested for defrauding bKash users 

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a gang of three engaged in defrauding money using the mobile financial service app bKash.

They allegedly bagged more than Tk1 crore with fraudulence.

The arrestees are Nuruzzaman Matubbar, Sajib Matubbar, and Suman Shikder.

RAB-4 Commanding Officer Mozammel Haque briefed the media at an event in the capital on Wednesday about the matter.

"We detained the three from Faridpur and Munshiganj in a two-day drive. The group has some 20-25 more members and more than 100 associates across the country. They have been committing fraud for long," he said.

Nuruzzaman was the kingpin of the ring, while Suman was a sales representative of bkash, he added.

RAB seized 13 mobile phones, 24 SIM cards from them.

The detainees confessed that some bKash sales representatives were involved with them and helped by providing bkash account numbers in use, RAB said, adding that the ring used to pay the salespersons 20-25% commission of their bagged money.

It also paid 10-12% to the bkash agents for cashout.

