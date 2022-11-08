2 Hizb ut-Tahrir members arrested in capital

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested two active members of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in New Market area of the capital.

The arrestees are – Md Mohsin and Md Sameer.

CTTC's Counter Terrorism Investigation division arrested them on Monday (7 November).

At this time, 10 posters with the writings "Hizb ut-Tahrir/Ulai'ah Bangladesh" and two mobile phones were seized from their possession, said DMP in a press release.

Arrested Md Mohsin got involved with the banned organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir while studying at University of Dhaka and was arrested in 2011 and jailed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Later, after being released on bail, he again actively started his activities under the same organisation.

He and his colleagues keep in touch with each other online through various apps.

"They are tarnishing the image of the country by distributing various radical posters and putting them up at various places to promote their organisation," added the DMP notification.

The notification also informed that the New Market police station has applied for a seven-day remand for them with the court.