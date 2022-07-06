2 APBn cops arrested for extortion 

Two police constables of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have been arrested in an extortion case filed by a student.

Bharat Kumar Roy and Kamrul Hossain are the two accused police officials. They were arrested on 23 June, said Uttara APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque.

"The specific allegations of extortion against them have been investigated and it turned out to be true. A criminal case was filed against them after that," he told The Business Standard.

According to case dockets, Kauser Ahmed, a student of Madarganj College in Jamalpur, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on 22 June. His cousin was scheduled to land at Dhaka airport from Saudi Arabia that afternoon.

While Kausar was sitting inside a private car on the third floor of the airport multi-storey car parking lot, two accused constables of APBn came there around 4.30 pm and told Kauser and driver Ujjwal to get out of the car.

The police officials then searched the car and their bodies but did not find anything illegal.

However, Bharat Kumar Roy demanded Tk1 lakh from Kauser and threatened to arrest him in a drug case if he failed to do so.

At that time, Kauser collected Tk15,000 from his cousin and gave it to Bharat Kumar who snatched Kausar's mobile phone along with the money.