CPB, BSD not interested in dialogue with president 

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) are not interested in participating in the president's dialogue with different political parties over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

Although the CPB has not finalised its decision yet, the BSD confirmed its position in a media statement on Friday.

The top leaders of CPB, however, hinted that the party might not take part in the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid.

The CPB leaders have been invited to participate in the dialogue on 3 January.

CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim told The Business Standard, "We do not think there is any need for dialogue over the formation of the election commission (EC). It is just useless."

"Dialogue was held before appointing the present EC also, but the result was not fruitful at all. The president had appointed such a CEC who completed the election the night before the day scheduled for voting," he said, adding, "We do not think that something new will happen this time."

Salim said, "The president does not have the power to consider our proposal. He will just follow the suggestions of the prime minister."

"It is unnecessary to talk about the formation of the EC. The constitution clearly instructs to enact a law over the formation of EC. The president should order the parliament to enact the law within a month," he added.

Observing that names should not be sought from the political parties for EC or search committee, the leftist leader said, "When a party suggests a name, the man will be considered loyal to that party, even if the person is a neutral one."

Meanwhile, in a media statement issued on Friday, BSD will not take part in the dialogue with the president scheduled on 26 December.

Earlier, the BSD had sent a letter to the president's Bangabhaban office refusing to participate in the dialogue.

BSD General Secretary Khalequzzaman told TBS, "In 2012 and 2016 also, we did not take part in the dialogue with the president. However, we submitted several proposals in black and white, but in vain."

"We have not received any explanation as to why our proposals were not implemented by the president, the government or the Election Commission," he added.

Khalequzzaman said, "We had proposed to enact the law on the Election Commission, as per the instruction of the constitution. Although 50 years have passed since independence, this law has not yet been passed in the parliament."