CPB, BSD not interested in dialogue with president 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:06 pm

Related News

CPB, BSD not interested in dialogue with president 

The two parties were invited to participate in the dialogue respectively on 3 January and 26 December

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:06 pm
Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected
Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) are not interested in participating in the president's dialogue with different political parties over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

Although the CPB has not finalised its decision yet, the BSD confirmed its position in a media statement on Friday.

The top leaders of CPB, however, hinted that the party might not take part in the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid.

The CPB leaders have been invited to participate in the dialogue on 3 January.

CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim told The Business Standard, "We do not think there is any need for dialogue over the formation of the election commission (EC). It is just useless." 

"Dialogue was held before appointing the present EC also, but the result was not fruitful at all. The president had appointed such a CEC who completed the election the night before the day scheduled for voting," he said, adding, "We do not think that something new will happen this time."

Salim said, "The president does not have the power to consider our proposal. He will just follow the suggestions of the prime minister."

"It is unnecessary to talk about the formation of the EC. The constitution clearly instructs to enact a law over the formation of EC. The president should order the parliament to enact the law within a month," he added. 

Observing that names should not be sought from the political parties for EC or search committee, the leftist leader said, "When a party suggests a name, the man will be considered loyal to that party, even if the person is a neutral one."

Meanwhile, in a media statement issued on Friday, BSD will not take part in the dialogue with the president scheduled on 26 December.

Earlier, the BSD had sent a letter to the president's Bangabhaban office refusing to participate in the dialogue.

BSD General Secretary Khalequzzaman told TBS, "In 2012 and 2016 also, we did not take part in the dialogue with the president. However, we submitted several proposals in black and white, but in vain."

"We have not received any explanation as to why our proposals were not implemented by the president, the government or the Election Commission," he added.

Khalequzzaman said, "We had proposed to enact the law on the Election Commission, as per the instruction of the constitution. Although 50 years have passed since independence, this law has not yet been passed in the parliament."

Top News / Politics

CPB / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid / dialogue / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

10h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

12h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

12h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

1h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

3h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one