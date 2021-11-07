Cox’s Bazar Sramik League president shot dead, protests underway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:16 pm

Sramik League President Zahirul Islam Sikder
Sramik League President Zahirul Islam Sikder

District President of Jatiya Sramik League has died today after being shot in an opposition attack at Jhilangja in Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Sramik League President Zahirul Islam Sikder, was undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Assistant Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder of CMCH police outpost confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"Zahirul suffered bullet wounds on Friday. He died around 1:15pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Chhatra League Senior Joint General Secretary Sharif Hossain Sikder.

Shafiullah Ansari, Sramik League general secretary, claimed that the attack was carried out mainly to influence the Union Parishad elections and to intimidate the activists and supporters of rival candidates.

Meanwhile, the news of the death of Sramik League leader Zahirul reached Cox's Bazar causing the political situation in the district to become unstable.

Leaders and workers of Sramik League are reportedly protesting by burning tires on Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway.

Thousands of tourists are stranded in Cox's Bazar.

Earlier on Friday night, District Sramik League President Zahirul Islam Sikder and his brother Kudrat Ullah Sikder were seriously injured by bullets fired by miscreants at the junction of Cox's Bazar and Teknaf.

