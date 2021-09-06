Covid-19: Countries that eased travel restrictions for Bangladesh

An aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Countries have started to reopen their borders for Bangladeshis after months of travel ban and restriction orders amid the worsening Covid-19 scenario in the country.

Five such countries are India, Turkey, Oman, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladesh-India air bubble flights resumed on Sunday (5 September) following four months of travel ban due to rising coronavirus infections.

Recently, the Turkish embassy in Dhaka issued a press release announcing the resumption of air travel from Bangladesh to Turkey on Saturday. Earlier on 28 June, Turkey halted flights and direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, all types of visas are open for Bangladeshis to travel to the UAE.

Oman has lifted travel bans on several countries, including Bangladesh, since 1 September, according to several local media outlets, including The Times of Oman.

Australia, on the other hand, has allowed Bangladeshis to travel to Australia on an emergency and limited basis.

All these counties, however, have instructed to follow some listed rules on the respective websites of their foreign missions in Dhaka.

Bangladesh suspended all international flights to and from Bangladesh on 14 April after the start of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. International flights operation resumed from 1 May after being closed for 16 days, except for 12 countries including India.

Due to the coronavirus delta variant and its ravaging account in India, many counties across the world imposed a travel ban on India and its neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.