HC bars Dr Yunus from leaving country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:52 pm

Related News

HC bars Dr Yunus from leaving country

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:52 pm
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has barred Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus from leaving the country without prior notice.

A High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order on Monday (5 February).

At the same time, the High Court issued a ruling seeking an explanation as to why Dr Yunus's bail in the labour law violation case, in which he was handed down six months imprisonment, should not be declared illegal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On January 28, the Labour Appellate Tribunal granted bail to Dr Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in the labour law violation case following separate appeals filed by them.

On Sunday (4 February), the Directorate of Factories and Institutions filed an appeal with the High Court challenging the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order staying the sentence and granting bail to Yunus.

The directorate had also sought a court order to bar Dr Yunus from travelling abroad.

On 1 January, Dhaka Labour Court-3 sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Yunus and three of its senior officials to six months in jail and fined Tk30,000 each, in the case filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

The charges include failing to provide a 5% dividend to the Grameen Telecom workers, not regularising 101 staffers, and not compensating workers for working on public holidays.

On 9 September 2021, Inspector Arifuzzaman from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case with the labour court and the court summoned the four accused to appear before it by 12 October 2021.

The other three accused are – Grameen Telecom's Director (former managing director) Md Ashraful Hassan, and members of the Board of Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

Top News

Dr Yunus / labour law violation / travel ban / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

5h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos