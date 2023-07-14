Travel ban on Bandarban's Ruma, Thanchi lifted after 9 months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

Travel ban on Bandarban's Ruma, Thanchi lifted after 9 months

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:39 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The local administration has withdrawn the travel ban on Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban nine months after it was imposed in the wake of the emergence of militancy in the country's tourist regions.

However, the ban on travel to Rowanchari upazila is still in place, according to a notice sent to various government offices signed by Bandarban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Yasmin Parvin Tibriji on Friday.

Before traveling to the remote areas of the upazilas, tourists have been asked to take proper precautions by collecting updated information related to the state of security from the upazila administration.

In October last year, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), also known as "bomb party" gave military training to members of the new militant organisation 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' in exchange for money.

RAB and army personnel have been conducting a joint operation against militants and KNF members in Rawangchari and Ruma upazilas since 17 October last year. 

Since then, the district administration banned the travel of local and foreign tourists to Ruma and Rowangchari upazilas for an indefinite period. Later this operation was carried out in Thanchi upazila as well.

Due to the operation of the law and order forces, the period of travel ban was extended several times and tourist travel was also banned in Thanchi and Alikadam upazilas. Later, the travel ban was lifted in Alikadam upazila. 

Top News

travel ban / ruma / thanchi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country