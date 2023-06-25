Ex-VC, registrar of Sylhet Medical University banned from leaving country

Education

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

Ex-VC, registrar of Sylhet Medical University banned from leaving country

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:42 pm
Ex-VC, registrar of Sylhet Medical University banned from leaving country

A Sylhet court has ordered an overseas travel ban on Sylhet Medical University's former vice-chancellor Professor Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury and former acting registrar Naeemul Haque who are under probe for allegations of conducting recruitment business in the institute.

Chief Judicial Magistrate AQM Nasir Uddin passed the order on 22 June.

Earlier on 20 June, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sylhet Divisional Office Assistant Director Md Anwar Hossain appealed to the court seeking an order prohibiting the ex-vice-chancellor and registrar from leaving the country.

Public Prosecutor Ali Morjuza Kibria said the ACC began investigating allegations of a recruitment business being conducted by the former VC and registrar of the university.

"In light of the events, the accused were trying to leave the country. So, the ACC applied to court seeking a ban on their travelling. After a hearing, the court granted the appeal."

According to ACC sources, after the establishment of Sylhet Medical University, the former VC and registrar were involved in appointing over one hundred people on an ad hoc basis in various positions in exchange for money, violating the University Grants Commission Act.

The UGC launched an investigation when various media reports were published about the university's alleged recruitment business.

ACC Sylhet Divisional Office Assistant Director Anwar Hossain said, "Preliminary information and evidence of irregularities and corruption have been found in the probe against two former top officials of Sylhet Medical University. We are now investigating further. Then a case will be filed."

Top News / Crime

Sylhet / University / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

3h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

5h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

11h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month