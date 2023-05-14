Writ seeks probe into graft allegations against BFF officials

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat is likely to hear the petition this week

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking a probe into graft allegations against Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) officials, including its President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, and Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition on Sunday.

Alongside the BFF president and the senior vice president, the youth and sports secretary, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the ACC chairman, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) chairman, and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman, among others, have been made respondents in the petition.

"The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat is likely to hear the petition this week," said the petitioner Suman.

In the plea, the petitioner sought a High Court rule upon the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction in holding an inquiry into the corruption allegations against the BFF officials, including its President, should not be declared illegal.

The writ also prayed to the HC to direct the chairman of the anti-graft body to dispose of the petitioner's plea filed previously.

Earlier on 3 May 2023, the lawyer filed a plea to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman, seeking an investigation into corruption allegations against BFF officials. As the ACC did not respond to the plea, Suman moved the High Court.

Sumon alleged that due to the corruption of BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy, and former General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, there is no improvement in Bangladesh football. They must be brought to justice to save the football of the country.

"As corruption is done in the country, so, I pleaded to the ACC to investigate the corruption and bring the corrupt officials to justice," he added.

On 14 April, FIFA, the regulatory body of world football, imposed a two-year ban and financial penalty on BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for falsifying documents.

