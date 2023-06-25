Appellate Division upholds probe into BFF’s corruption; stays investigation on money given by Fifa

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has upheld the order to continue investigation of the allegations of corruption in the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

The court, however, has issued a stay on the High Court order to investigate the allegations of corruption regarding the money given by the FIFA.

Appellate Division Chamber Justice Abu Zafar Siddiqui passed the order on Sunday (25 June) after hearing a writ petition filed by BFF's Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy.

In the beginning of the appeal hearing, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin's lawyer Muhammad Saifullah Mamun asked to withdraw his client's name from the appeal, which was granted.

Confirming the matter, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the Chamber Court stayed the HC's order till 9 July to investigate allegations of corruption, money laundering, embezzlement and fraud regarding the money given to FIFA.

"However, the investigation of irregularities with the money given by the government will continue. There is no legal barrier to it," he added.

The full bench of the Appellate Division has fixed 9 July for hearing of the appeal against the order of the High Court regarding the corruption of the money given to FIFA, Khurshid Alam further said.

Earlier on 14 June, the High Court directed BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Barrister Sumon, and others to refrain from making comments regarding allegations of corruption and money laundering from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) until the investigation is completed.

As per the orders of the High Court, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been investigating the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Kazi Salahuddin and others for the last few days.

Earlier on 13 June, Kazi Salahuddin filed a writ with the HC seeking the removal of "derogatory" and "false" contents from the public domain created against him.

In the writ petition, he made 17 people, including the home secretary, information secretary, BTRC chairman, barrister Sumon, and some journalists of Ekattor Television defendants.

Following the writ, the High Court banned anyone from expressing any opinion in this regard until the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission is completed.

On 15 May, the HC ordered the ACC to conduct a probe into the corruption allegations against BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag and other officials of the organisation, following a writ filed by Barrister Sumon.

On 14 April, FIFA, the regulatory body of world football, imposed a two-year ban and financial penalty on BFF General Secretary Abu Naim Shohag for falsifying documents to justify payments with FIFA funds.

Later, Barrister Sumon filed the writ petition, seeking HC directives regarding a probe into corruption allegations against BFF officials.