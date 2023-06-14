HC prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Barrister Sumon, and others to refrain from making comments regarding allegations of corruption and money laundering from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) until the investigation is completed.

The bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by BFF President Kazi Salahuddin.

As per the orders of the High Court, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been investigating the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Kazi Salahuddin and others for the last few days.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon and some media outlets have exposed different opinions while the ACC investigation is going on.

Earlier on 13 June, Kazi Salahuddin filed a writ with the HC seeking the removal of "derogatory" and "false" contents from the public domain created against him.

In the writ petition, he made 17 people, including the home secretary, information secretary, BTRC chairman, barrister Sumon, and some journalists of Ekattor Television defendants.

Following the writ, the High Court banned anyone from expressing any opinion in this regard until the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission is completed.

On 15 May, the HC ordered the ACC to conduct a probe into the corruption allegations against BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag and other officials of the organisation, following a writ filed by Barrister Sumon.

The anti-graft body was also asked to submit a report in this regard within four months.

Earlier on 14 April, FIFA, the regulatory body of world football, imposed a two-year ban and financial penalty on BFF General Secretary Abu Naim Shohag for falsifying documents to justify payments with FIFA funds.

Later, Barrister Sumon filed the writ petition, seeking HC directives regarding a probe into corruption allegations against BFF officials.

