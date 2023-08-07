Bangladesh to play two FIFA friendlies with Afghanistan on September ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh National team to play two FIFA International Friendly Football matches at home on 4 and 7 September during the FIFA window.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has arranged the matches as a part of their preparation for the FIFA World Cup and AFC Qualifiers against the Maldives in October next.

BFF Vice president and chairman of the national team's committee Kazi Nabil Ahmed disclosed it to the press on Monday.

But, the BFF has yet to confirm match venues as national footballers are reluctant to play in the federation's automatic choice venue Sylhet District Stadium due to the poor condition of the ground.

The BFF is now thinking about two alternate venues -- MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram and Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka-- for the matches.

If the Bashundhara Kings Arena will get the approval as an international football venue in the meantime then the matches will be held there. Otherwise, the matches may be held in Chattogram

Meanwhile, a BFF delegation will visit the Chattogram M A Aziz Stadium very soon to inspect the feasibility of the ground for international matches.