Verdict in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida on 2 August

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed 2 August for pronouncing a verdict in the corruption case against BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed the date after the conclusion of arguments by the prosecution on Thursday (27 July).

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the corruption case against Tarique and Zubaida with the Kafrul police station on 26 September 2007 for misappropriating Tk4.8 crore. Both of them had filed separate writ petitions challenging the case.

Tarique Rahman's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was also accused in the case. Later, she was dropped from the case following her death.

The ACC submitted a charge sheet in the case in 2008.

The court took the charges against Tarique and Zubaida into cognizance on 1 November 2022.

On 13 April this year, the court framed charges against Tarique and Zubaida and ordered a trial in the case.