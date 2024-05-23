SC orders 2 PK Halder cronies to surrender before trial court

Court

Supreme Court. Photo: UNB
Supreme Court. Photo: UNB

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today (23 May) ordered two then directors of International Leasing and Financial Service Basudeb Banerjee and his wife Papia Banerjee, alleged associates of Prasanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, to surrender before a trial court within 4 June.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order, disposing of a plea of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A High Court division bench on 9 May granted them six-week anticipatory bail, making the ACC to appeal against the order with the Appellate Division.

The Appellate Division chamber judge court on 13 May stayed the High Court bail order and asked the two accused to surrender before trial court within two weeks. The defence however, pleaded for adjusting and subsequently withdrawing the chamber court order.

