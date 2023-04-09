Rana Plaza owner Sohel's bail stayed till 8 May

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 12:44 pm

File photo
File photo

A Supreme Court chamber judge today stayed the bail granted by the High Court to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana till 8 May in a murder case filed in connection with the death of 1,135 garment workers after the building collapsed nearly a decade ago.

Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice Abu Zafar Siddiqui gave the order after hearing the state's application to suspend Sohel Rana's bail on Sunday (9 April).

Earlier this morning, the state filed an application seeking suspension of the bail granted to Sohel Rana by the High Court. 

On Thursday (6 April), the High Court granted bail to Sohel Rana in the case. 

The High Court bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin handed down the verdict, upholding the previous rule in favour of Sohel Rana's bail.

On 24 April 2013, one of the world's worst industrial accidents occurred when the eight-storey Rana Plaza adjacent to the Savar bus stand collapsed, leaving 1,135 people killed and thousands of others injured.

Following the incident, Savar police station Sub-Inspector Wali Ashraf filed a case over "deaths in negligence" against 21, including Sohel Rana.

After the investigation, the number of accused increased to 41 in the charge sheet submitted in mid-2015. The case is now at the hearing stage in the District and Sessions Judge Court of Dhaka.

On 12 November 2020, Sohel Rana's bail application was rejected in the lower court in this case. Then he applied for bail in the High Court.

