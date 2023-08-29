HC orders Borak to transfer 40% of Sheraton building space to Dhaka North

Court

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

HC orders Borak to transfer 40% of Sheraton building space to Dhaka North

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:28 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court (HC) has ordered Borak Real Estate Limited to transfer 40% space of its building – where currently Sheraton Dhaka is located – to the Dhaka North City Corporation's possession within one month.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Tuesday ordered Borak Real Estate and the Dhaka North City Corporation to submit reports to the court regarding the order's implementation within the next one month.

The court has fixed 9 October for further hearing and verdict in the case.

ABM Altaf Hossain appeared in the court on behalf of Borak Real Estate, Imtiaz Moinul Islam Neelim on behalf of the Dhaka North City Corporation and Imam Hasan on behalf of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha. Deputy Attorney General Mo Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

ABM Altaf Hussain told TBS that 40% of Borak's building in Banani is given to the Dhaka North City Corporation in an agreement between the real estate company and the city corporation. Tuesday's verdict was given when the agreement was presented to the court.

Dhaka North City Corporation's lawyer Imtiaz Moinul Islam said during the hearing, "We have informed the local government ministry about the construction of the building with Borak. We have gotten 30% space of the first part of this building from Borak, and signed a contract to get 40% of its portion from the 15th to the 28th floor.

"In total, around 55% to 60% space of the building including its common space and shops are owned by the city corporation. We are satisfied with this agreement. Now we are waiting for the local government ministry's approval."

Borak Real Estate's lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain said, "Since the matter has come to a settlement, we will hand over the city corporation what they own if we get a court order.

Addressing the court, he said, "If you give an order, the matter pending since 2015 will be resolved."

At that time, the court told the Dhaka North City Corporation's lawyer, "They [Borak] are ready to hand over what you own. Now you prepare a final contract."

On 1 June, a report titled "Five-Star Hotel on Government Land" was published in a national daily. Later, lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon filed a writ on 11 June in this regard.

After that, the court issued a ruling in this regard where the local government secretary, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha chairman, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, the Department of Environment director general, the Dhaka North City Corporation mayor, and Borak Real Estate Private Limited were made the respondents.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sheraton Hotel / Dhaka North City Corporation / High Court (HC) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day