HC orders Borak to transfer 40% of Sheraton building space to Dhaka North

The High Court (HC) has ordered Borak Real Estate Limited to transfer 40% space of its building – where currently Sheraton Dhaka is located – to the Dhaka North City Corporation's possession within one month.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Tuesday ordered Borak Real Estate and the Dhaka North City Corporation to submit reports to the court regarding the order's implementation within the next one month.

The court has fixed 9 October for further hearing and verdict in the case.

ABM Altaf Hossain appeared in the court on behalf of Borak Real Estate, Imtiaz Moinul Islam Neelim on behalf of the Dhaka North City Corporation and Imam Hasan on behalf of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha. Deputy Attorney General Mo Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

ABM Altaf Hussain told TBS that 40% of Borak's building in Banani is given to the Dhaka North City Corporation in an agreement between the real estate company and the city corporation. Tuesday's verdict was given when the agreement was presented to the court.

Dhaka North City Corporation's lawyer Imtiaz Moinul Islam said during the hearing, "We have informed the local government ministry about the construction of the building with Borak. We have gotten 30% space of the first part of this building from Borak, and signed a contract to get 40% of its portion from the 15th to the 28th floor.

"In total, around 55% to 60% space of the building including its common space and shops are owned by the city corporation. We are satisfied with this agreement. Now we are waiting for the local government ministry's approval."

Borak Real Estate's lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain said, "Since the matter has come to a settlement, we will hand over the city corporation what they own if we get a court order.

Addressing the court, he said, "If you give an order, the matter pending since 2015 will be resolved."

At that time, the court told the Dhaka North City Corporation's lawyer, "They [Borak] are ready to hand over what you own. Now you prepare a final contract."

On 1 June, a report titled "Five-Star Hotel on Government Land" was published in a national daily. Later, lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon filed a writ on 11 June in this regard.

After that, the court issued a ruling in this regard where the local government secretary, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha chairman, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, the Department of Environment director general, the Dhaka North City Corporation mayor, and Borak Real Estate Private Limited were made the respondents.