HC directs Evaly customers, merchants not to push for arrears for 6 months

The High Court has directed the customers and merchants of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly not to pressurise the newly formed board of directors for clearing their arrears for six months.

Instructing them to contact the head office of Evaly with their issues, the court said they will have the freedom to draw the attention of the company court, reports the Prothom Alo.

The instructions are made in the full order of the High Court on the formation of a five-member board to oversee Evaly.

Earlier, on 18 October, the Company Court of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar announced the names of the board members.

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, retired justice of the Appellate Division, will be the chairman of the board as per the order.

The other members are Rezaul Ahsan, former secretary to Rural Development and Co- operatives Division, lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, Chartered Accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed, and Additional Secretary (OSD) Mahbub Kabir.

The court has appointed Mahbub Kabir as the managing director (MD) of Evaly.

The court directed the existing board of directors or Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evaly to hand over all movable and movable property, money, shares, one time deposit (all kinds of assets), debentures, cars, keys, documents and all other items to the newly appointed managing director.