HC judgement on rule over 2 provisions of quick rentals on 14 Nov

BSS
07 November, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 04:08 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
The High Court (HC) today (7 November) set 14 November for pronouncing judgment on a rule that questioned the legality of two provisions - one giving quick rental power plants immunity from legal bindings and another regarding purchase or investment decisions.

"Hearing concluded, judgment on 14 November," said the HC Division Bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

An HC division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the rule on 2 September, asking the authorities concerned to explain why those two provisions shall not be declared illegal.

The court passed that order after holding a primary hearing on a writ filed by Dr Shahdeen Malik and Tayeb-Ul-Islam Showrov.

The secretary of the legislative drafting wing of the Law Ministry, Finance Division secretary, secretary of the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and chairmen of the Power Development Board and Petrobangla were asked to reply to the rule.

Two supreme court lawyers filed the writ, challenging the legality of sections 9 and 6(2) of the Power and Energy Quick Supply (Special Power) Act-2010.

 

