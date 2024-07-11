Evaly’s Russell absent in office for 3-month in fear of creditors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

Evaly’s Russell absent in office for 3-month in fear of creditors

He sought help from the Ministry of Commerce for a safe office environment as the situation hindered the company’s business operations

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 10:42 pm
Evaly CEO Mohammad Russell. TBS sketch
Evaly CEO Mohammad Russell. TBS sketch

Evaly's CEO, Mohammad Russell, has been unable to attend his office in person for the past three months due to escalating pressure from customers demanding their dues, creating an unstable environment for the company's operations. 

He sought help from the Ministry of Commerce for a safe office environment as the situation hindered the company's business operations.

In a press conference organised via Zoom today (11 July), Russell said Evaly had sent a letter to the technical committee formed by the Ministry of Commerce, seeking assistance in creating safe conditions for physical office operations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When we pay dues to someone, others start creating pressure. They come to the office with influential people to negotiate, creating a bad situation," said Russell. 

Evaly currently owes customers and sellers at least Tk500 crore. In the last six months, the company has paid Tk2.27 crore, with Tk47 lakh disbursed through the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Tk1.8 crore directly by Evaly. 

Russell stated that Evaly aims to settle complaints quietly through the DNCRP due to the pressure of customers awaiting dues.

Despite these challenges, Evaly has managed to deliver 3.5 lakh orders in the last six months, generating a net profit of Tk2.5 crore, from which customer payments have been made. 

Russell emphasised that Evaly is now selling products at a profit and intends to pay dues from this profit. 

However, he noted that if a significant investment were available, it might be possible to repay the money more quickly.

In light of the current situation, Evaly has announced that it will not pay any money to ordinary customers for the next two months.

Russell assured customers that Evaly is committed to consistently paying all dues and will do so from its business profits.

Top News

Evaly / Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

12h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

2h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

1h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

4h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

4h | Videos