Former Jubo Dal president among 10 jailed in sabotage case

A Dhaka court has sentenced 10 BNP leaders and activists, including former Jubo Dal president Saiful Alam Nirob and former Dhaka city councillor Anwaruzzaman, to three years of imprisonment in a sabotage case filed in 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan pronounced the verdict on Monday (11 December).

Of the convicts, Nirob and Anwaruzzaman were present at the court when the verdict was pronounced.

Other convicts in the case, who are absconding, are: Lutfor Rahman, Shahin alias Gandu Shahin, Torikul Islam alias Jhantu, Aminul Islam Jakir, Golam Kibria Shimul, Billal Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Jakir Hossain.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against the eight fugitive convicts.

According to the case statement, a taxi driver named Babul was going to Karwan Bazar from Mohakhali carrying three passengers on the night of 26 March 2013.

When the taxi reached Karwan Bazar's Wasa Bhaban area, miscreants set fire to the vehicle using petrol.

Later, Babul filed a case with Tejgaon police station.

After investigating the case, Tejgaon police station Sub-Inspector Mahbubur Rahman filed the charge sheet in the court on 14 August 2014.