Ex-Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Co DGM’s wife sent to jail

A Chattogram court has sent Kamrun Nahar Poli, wife of a former deputy general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Ltd (KGDCL) Anis Uddin Ahmed, to jail in two cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for swindling money and amassing of illegal wealth.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Begum Jebunnesa issued the order on Tuesday.

ACC Deputy Director Md Zahid Kalam filed the cases on 13 February this year.

Others accused are– DGM Anis Uddin Ahmed, owner of M/S Metco Constructions Nesar Ahmed and owner of M/S Nur Syndicate Nur Mohammad.

ACC Public Prosecutor Adv Mahmudul Haque said the High Court granted bail for one week in favour of Anis Uddin and Kamrun Nahar in both the cases.

After that the duo came to surrender to the court. It ordered Kamrun Nahar to jail and granted Anis bail on health grounds.

According to the case statement, when Anis Uddin was manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company, he formed a construction company jointly with the registered contractor of the KGDCL Metco Construction owner Nesar Ahmed, his wife Nusrat Ahmed Jahan and Anis's wife Kamrun Nahar, namely Rock Properties, violating public service rules. Kamrun Nahar became the chairman of the company while Anis became the director.

In 2012, Rock Properties signed an agreement with Nur Syndicate to construct a 10-storeyed building of KGDCL for which Nur Syndicated got 1.5% commission of the total bill. The bill for the work order was certified and approved by Anis. The bill was also given by Anis which was unearthed during an investigation by ACC.

Nesar Ahmed got bail from the HC while Nur Mohammad is still on the run.