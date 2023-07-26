4 Karnaphuli Gas employees suspended over bribery allegations

Four employees of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) have been suspended on allegations of taking bribes in providing around 1,500 illegal gas connections.

Md Mozahar Ali, general manager (administration) of KGDCL, issued the order on Wednesday (26 July).

The suspended employees are Rokeya Ferdousi, manager of zone 3 and 9; Shahadat Osman Khan, deputy manager of Revenue (Northern Division); Muminul Islam, manager, and Barendro Tati, assistant executive.

Amidst the ongoing gas crisis, the government took the decision to suspend the issuance of new gas connections back in 2009. Recently, the distribution agency Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) has come under investigation due to allegations of corruption related to the exchange of 2,500 illegal gas connections.

Branch manager Rokeya Ferdousi and two other employees were primarily relieved of their duties following the allegation.

An investigation committee was formed on 11 June over the corruption allegation.

Now, a total of four employees, including Assistant Executive Barendro Tati, have been suspended as part of departmental action.

