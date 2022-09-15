Upay signs agreement with KGDCL to facilitate bill payment

Photo: Courtesy

Upay, one of the fastest growing mobile financial service providers in the country has signed an agreement with Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) under which customers of KGDCL can pay their postpaid gas bills through upay.

The service will be launched shortly after necessary technical integration between upay and KGDCL, reads a press release.

Emon Kalyan Dutta, chief sales and service officer of upay and Md Firoz Khan, the company secretary of KGDCL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

KGDCL is a Bangladesh government-owned gas distribution company responsible for distributing gas in Chittagong district and the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Among others, Engr Goutam Chandra Kundu (general manager, Planning and Development), Engr Aminur Rahman (general manager, Marketing, South Division), Engr Md. Rois Uddin Ahmed (general manager, IT and Prepaid Metering), Md Matiur Rahman (general manager, Finance Division), Md Khairul Hassan (general manager, Accounts), Engr Hasan Sohrab, (deputy general manager, IT Department), KGDCL, and Rashedul Huque, assistant director, East Cluster, Md Iftekharuzzaman Chowdhury, general manager, Business Sales, and Mohammad Mockbul Hosin Bhiuya, deputy general manager of upay were present at the signing ceremony held at the KDGCL head office in Chattogram.

Besides, Senior Executive Vice President Md Aman Ullah, Executive Vice President Tunku Humayan Md Morshed, First Vice President Arfanul Islam, and First Vice President of UCBL Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury, were also present at the programme.

Upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. Upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services