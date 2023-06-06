Court orders to begin trial against Dr Yunus, 3 others in case filed alleging labour law violation in Grameen Telecom

Court

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:20 pm

Court orders to begin trial against Dr Yunus, 3 others in case filed alleging labour law violation in Grameen Telecom

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Court orders to begin trial against Dr Yunus, 3 others in case filed alleging labour law violation in Grameen Telecom

A Dhaka court today ordered to begin trial against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, founder chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three others,  in a case filed for violation of labour laws in the company. 

Dr Yunus appeared in court on Tuesday (6 June) at 11am, said his lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun. 

"We might appeal against the order to the Supreme Court," he added.

Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman dismissed Dr Muhammad Yunus's leave to appeal against the dismissal of the application for cancellation of the case of violation of labour law on 8 May.

Earlier, on 17 August 2022, the High Court rejected the ruling on why the case filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws should not be cancelled.

On 9 September 2021, the Directorate of Factories and Institutions of Dhaka filed a case against four people including Dr Muhammad Yunus for violating labour laws.

Arifuzzaman, a labour inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed this case.

The court issued summons for the defendants to appear in court.

The other accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and Directors Noor Jahan Begum and Shahjahan. The three defendants also pleaded the case separately.

According to the case documents, the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments visited Grameen Telecom and found some violations of labour laws.

101 workers were supposed to be made permanent, but they were not made permanent. Workers' fund and welfare fund have not been constituted. Besides, 5% of the company's dividend was supposed to be given to the workers, but it was not given to them. Based on these allegations, a case was filed against the concerned persons under criminal law.

Dr Muhammad Yunus

