Corruption in purchasing fog lights: Former GM of BIWTC denied anticipatory bail

Court

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Corruption in purchasing fog lights: Former GM of BIWTC denied anticipatory bail

A case was filed by the ACC against officials of BIWTC and the shipping ministry for purchasing fog lights of substandard quality

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 09:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has not granted anticipatory bail to the former general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Commission (BIWTC), Captain Shawkat Sardar, in a case of misappropriating Tk5.65 crore. Instead, he was required to surrender to the court within two weeks.

The decision came from the High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Tuesday.

Earlier on 5 January, a case was filed against seven officials of BIWTC, including Captain Shawkat, by the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) Integrated District Office in Dhaka, alleging irregularities in the purchase of fog lights for ferries plying the Mawa and Paturia routes.

According to the case statement, in 2015, four officials from BIWTC and the Ministry of Shipping went to the United States to purchase fog lights worth Tk6 crore but they bought 10 fog lights of substandard quality. The accused helped each other embezzle the Tk6 crore showing fake documents, the statement said.

The others accused in the case are Former Chairman and Director of BIWTC, Dr Gyan Ranjan, General Manager Md Nurul Huda, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, Pankaj Kumar Pal, Former General Manager (Mechanical) of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), Engineer Md Rahmat Ullah, Manager of the Mechanical Division of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), Mohammad Nasir Uddin, and owner of Johnny Corporation, Omar Ali.

Top News

High Court (HC) / BIWTC / Anticipatory Bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure