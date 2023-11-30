7 sentenced to death for war crimes in Bagerhat

Court

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 03:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Seven people have been given death sentences for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War in Bagerhat. 

On Thursday (30 November) a three-member International Crimes Tribunal panel led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam handed down the verdict.

The court declared the verdict beyond the doubt of crimes, including Genocide, murder, rape, abduction and torture.

While reading out the 293-page verdict, three of the seven convicts – Khan Akram Hossain, Sheikh Md Ukil Uddin, and Moqbul Mollah – were present in court.

There were nine people accused in this case, two of them died and the remaining four are absconding.

The absconding accused are Khan Ashraf Ali, Rustam Ali Mollah, Sheikh Idris and Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul.

Seven charges were brought against the accused. 

On 31 May 2017, the court took cognizance of the charges brought against the accused and started the trial.

