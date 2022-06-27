12 SC judges test positive for Covid: Chief Justice

Court

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:19 pm

High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

Twelve judges of the Appellate Division and High Court of the Supreme Court have been tested positive for Covid-19. 

There are seven judges in Appellate Division and 86 in High Court division.

Chief Justice Hasan Fayez Siddiqui made the disclosure when the court proceedings started on Monday morning.

"12 of our judges are infected with Covid currently. Court proceedings is becoming difficult. If the situation worsens, it seems that we have to run the virtual courts again," said the Chief Justice.  

He also called for the cooperation of lawyers in this regard.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, there will be all kinds of cooperation in running the court.

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 1,680 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, up by 400 cases from the previous day. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 15.66% during the same period after testing 10,728 samples across the country.

A total of 29,140 people have died and 19,65,173 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

