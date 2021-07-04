Couple held for brutally torturing domestic help

A couple has been arrested from Topakhana Road in the capital for brutally torturing their minor domestic help.

The 12-year-old Sweety hailing from Nawabpur village in Mithamoin police station of Kishoreganj district, bears the signs of torture inflicted by the husband Md Tanvir Ahsan and wife Advocate Nahid.

A neighbour posted pictures of Sweety's injuries on social media which were brought to the attention of Bangladesh Police Media and Public Relations wing by a journalist.

Police team lead by Shahbag police station Inspector (operations) Md Kamruzzaman, rescued the girl and arrested the couple on charges of torture just within hours on 3 July.

AIG Md Sohel Rana (Media and Public Relations) confirmed the matter in a press note.