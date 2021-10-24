Country’s largest radioisotope production facility set up at BSMMU, DMCH

Health authorities today inaugurated the country's largest radioisotope producing infrastructure at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

The hospital also got a Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scanning machine that will help doctors to detect early signs of cancer, heart disease and brain disorders among patients.

Meanwhile, another PET-CT machine was added to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to improve its treatment facilities.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman inaugurated the facilities for affordable cancer treatment on Sunday.

Experts believe that with the introduction of the new medical equipment, procured through government funding, cancer treatment in Bangladesh will get a significant boost.

With the new machines, patients will now be able to perform a PET-CT scan for only Tk20,000-25,000. Previously they had to spend Tk55,000 for the test.

National Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (NINMAS), an establishment of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, is the leading institute of nuclear medicine activities in the country.

PET-CT is being used for diagnosing 90% of cancer diseases, said a source at the health ministry.

In Bangladesh, however, only United Hospital had both scanning and radioisotope producing infrastructure with a limited capacity.

Whereas, Medinova and Evervare have the PET-CT scanning machine but not the isotope machine.

Due to the lack of radioisotope, cancer treatment in these private hospitals and even in foreign countries are very costly.

According to the Globocan 2020 data, almost 1.56 lakh new cancer patients are diagnosed in Bangladesh each year and 1.08 lakh patients die from cancer.

