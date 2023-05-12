Country's human rights situation improves as extrajudicial killing decreases: NHRC

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
12 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

Country's human rights situation improves as extrajudicial killing decreases: NHRC

Zia Chowdhury
12 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:34 pm
Country&#039;s human rights situation improves as extrajudicial killing decreases: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed satisfaction over the human rights situation in the country in 2022 in its latest annual report.

The commission said the human rights situation in the country improved as extrajudicial killings decreased last year.

According to the report, any extrajudicial killing is a grave violation of human rights and only the state is responsible for and capable of stopping such violations.

It mentioned alleged extrajudicial killings of only two drug peddlers by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). One of them was Siti Shaheen alias Shahen Mia, one of the most wanted criminals accused in 23 different cases for different crimes including murder and robbery. The other was Razu, a drug peddler who was accused of killing journalist Mohiuddin Sarker.

According to the rights body Ain o Salish Kendra, the number of extrajudicial killings in the country in 2021 was 80, which dropped to 25 or fewer in 2022.

A number of human rights activists said the US Department of State's sanction on RAB and its senior officials triggered the drop in extrajudicial killings last year.

On last Tuesday, NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed handed over the report to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The report said freedom of thought and expression is a constitutional right. In 2022, allegations of harassment of journalists by misapplying the Digital Security Act were published in the media reports. The commission condemned such incidents and recommended that justice be ensured subject to a fair investigation of the incidents.

The commission also recommended reviewing the relevant laws to make it an international standard.

Asked whether the report reflects the country's human rights situation, NHRC Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed said, "Of course it does. We have identified several areas and are working on them.

"I have also informed the president regarding the issues. He said the commission should always work to protect human rights."

Nur Khan, executive director of Ain o Salish Kendra, told TBS, "In the report, the commission has brought up several issues including extrajudicial killings, and deaths in custody. Although late, their report has partially reflected the current situation."

Since its establishment in 2009, the National Human Rights Commission has undertaken various activities for the protection and development of human rights, but the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has given it "B" status.

According to the report, the Human Rights Commission still falls short of meeting the requirements of the Paris Agreement, for which it was not responsible.

The report also said the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions gave "A" rating to India's human rights body, which follows a law similar to the one followed by the National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, which was discriminatory.

Top News

Extrajudicial kilings / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

12h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

13h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

14h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

13h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

2h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh