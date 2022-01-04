ACC approves graft chargesheet against ex-Rupali Bank MD, nine others 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today approved a chargesheet against former Rupali Bank managing director (MD) M Farid Uddin and nine others in a case filed over embezzling around Tk162 crore.

ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Earlier on August 4, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedur Reza filed the case against total ten people including M Faird Uddin

The other accused in the case are – former deputy managing director Md Neyamot Ullah, former branch chief Md Siraj Uddin, former principal officer Md Kamal Uddin, former DGM Sayeed Abul Mansur, former principal officer Abu Naser Mohammed

Riyazul Haque and HR Spinning Mills Ltd Chairman Shaheen Rahman, Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman and Director Md Masudur Rahman.

The anti-corruption watchdog has found all of them guilty under sections 409/420/109 of the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the case statement, some officials of Rupali Bank and HR Spinning Mills Ltd made false loan documents showing mortgage of Bangladesh Railway's (BR) 117 decimals of land and tried to embezzle around Tk162 crore of the bank.

