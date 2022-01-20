ACC approves case against Jibon Bima MD over corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has given clearance for filing a case against Zahurul Haque, managing director of Jibon Bima Corporation and its Assistant General Manager Md Mahbubul Alam.

"The ACC has found evidence of corruption and malicious change of question papers in the recruitment test of the corporation," ACC Secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

The secretary said that the ACC investigation team would further investigate the matter and take legal action against anyone found involved in the irregularities.

The ACC will also investigate irregularities and corruption in other recruitment examinations in future.