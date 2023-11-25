Cop killed, 2 hurt in Gazipur road crash

A police constable was killed and two other policemen were injured when a police van overturned after being hit by a lorry at Rajendrapur Chourasta in Gazipur district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bitan Barua, a constable of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The police vehicle overturned around 3:45 am after the lorry rammed it while it was taking a u-turn on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, leaving two constables and a sub-inspector injured, said Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

The injured were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Constable Bitan dead.