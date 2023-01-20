Construction of 9 illegal resorts shut down at St Martin's

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

Construction of 9 illegal resorts shut down at St Martin's

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The Department of Environment and the district administration have stopped the illegal construction of nine resorts on St Martin's island in Cox's Bazar. Apart from this, ten illegal structures built by occupying the beach have been evicted.

An operation was carried out on Thursday (19 January) in various places on the island of St Martin, Department of Environment Additional Assistant Director Md Azharul Islam said. 

"A joint initiative of the Department of Environment and the district administration was conducted against the illegally constructed resorts in St Martin. Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufyanled the drive. Assistant Director of Environment Department Cox's Bazar Saiful Islam and tourist police and beach workers were also present," he added. 

During the raid, the executive magistrate stopped the construction work of nine resorts that were being constructed illegally. At this time, some illegal buildings were partially demolished. Along with this, 10 different temporary shops that were built illegally occupying the beach were evacuated.

Later, an awareness campaign was carried out on various issues including on not riding motorbikes on St Martin beach, not damaging the trees, keeping the beach clean, and protecting the environment and surroundings.

Leaflets were distributed among tourists visiting the island on these issues.

Authorities said that such operations of the Department of Environment will continue.

Top News

st martin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

5h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

7h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

20h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

21h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

7h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects