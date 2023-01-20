Construction of 9 illegal resorts shut down at St Martin's

The Department of Environment and the district administration have stopped the illegal construction of nine resorts on St Martin's island in Cox's Bazar. Apart from this, ten illegal structures built by occupying the beach have been evicted.

An operation was carried out on Thursday (19 January) in various places on the island of St Martin, Department of Environment Additional Assistant Director Md Azharul Islam said.

"A joint initiative of the Department of Environment and the district administration was conducted against the illegally constructed resorts in St Martin. Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufyanled the drive. Assistant Director of Environment Department Cox's Bazar Saiful Islam and tourist police and beach workers were also present," he added.

During the raid, the executive magistrate stopped the construction work of nine resorts that were being constructed illegally. At this time, some illegal buildings were partially demolished. Along with this, 10 different temporary shops that were built illegally occupying the beach were evacuated.

Later, an awareness campaign was carried out on various issues including on not riding motorbikes on St Martin beach, not damaging the trees, keeping the beach clean, and protecting the environment and surroundings.

Leaflets were distributed among tourists visiting the island on these issues.

Authorities said that such operations of the Department of Environment will continue.