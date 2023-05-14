Cyclone Mocha: Heavy storms batter Saint Martin

Heavy storms have caused widespread destruction across swathes of Saint Martin, the only coral island in the country.

Hundreds of houses, hotels and resorts have been battered in different areas of the island due to heavy rains pouring down all afternoon. The entire island has faced extensive damage from uprooted trees blown over by strong winds.

So far, 12-15 people have been reported injured due to the storm. And despite fears, there has been no flash flooding in the areas as of yet, Rashid Ahmad, upazila parishad member of the Ward-7 of Saint Martin, told The Business Standard on Sunday (14 May) this afternoon.

At least 400 houses in Majherpara, Konarpara, Galachipa, Dakshinpara, Paschimpara, Uttarpara of the island were destroyed in the cyclone, he added.

"Everything is destroyed as far as the eye can see. The sheds of most houses got blown away. The whole of Saint Martin seems like a desert overcome by the stormy winds," said Yamin, a resident of the area.

Mohammad Arif, owner of Uday-Asto Resort, said, "There are about 220 resorts on the island, most of which are made of bamboo. Almost all the structures I can see in front of me have been damaged. The extent of damage will be known when the storm subsides."

Mahfuzul Islam, police superintendent of Cox's Bazar, said, "We have a team of 15 members in Saint Martin. They are safe. However, I have received reports that many of the residents of the island did not go to shelter. So it is feared that the damage will be extensive. I have received reports of three injuries so far."

Md Kamruzzaman, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, told The Business Standard that around 2,28,025 people have taken shelter in 636 shelters in Cox's Bazar district. Among them, 6,000 people are staying in 37 shelters in Saint Martin.

Around 12:30pm today, Cyclone Mocha hit Saint Martin. Within an hour, the wind picked up with heavy rain. After 3pm in the afternoon, the water level at the sea started to rise along with tides. Meanwhile, with the intensifying winds, mobile communication has also been disrupted.