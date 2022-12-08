Comprehensive efforts key to protecting girls' rights: Speakers

A comprehensive effort is crucial to protecting the human rights of girls," said rights activists, lawmakers, and diplomats at an event on Thursday.

"When we talk about human rights, we talk about everyone in general. We cannot move forward while leaving half the population behind," said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the environment, forest, and climate change ministry, at the programme titled "Ensuring human rights of girls."

"Bringing those back to education who have been excluded from the education process due to child marriage is an urgent task. Besides, as a Member of Parliament, I also want to work on the sexual harassment of girls in educational institutions," added the veteran parliamentarian.

The Manusher Jonno Foundation organised the programme at the Liberation War Museum in the capital on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Educationist Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said, "After my father died, my mother raised our six siblings. That's when I realised how much power is hidden inside a woman."

"I have also had the opportunity to learn from my wife and daughter about the inherent strength of femininity. Girls are ahead of boys in many ways," he added.

Like every year, the Manusher Jonno Foundation honoured six marginalised young people – five girls and women and one transgender – with human rights medals on the occasion of the day.

Out of a total of 60 people selected for the award are Sarmin Akhtar of Patuakhali, Umm Habiba of Gaibandha, Nazrul Islam Mithu of Jhenaidah, Mirza Warda Beg Ashfa of Kishoreganj, Ratna Khatun of Satkhira and Paingmrau Marma of Bandarban.

he award is given to those who have worked since their youth for the protection of human rights, women's development, social service work, and helping the backward people of society find a better life.

Alexandra Berg von Linde, Sweden's ambassador to Bangladesh, told journalists, "The inspiration that they (the girls) have given us is really remarkable. It will really give us the strength to continue to engage for human rights, gender priority, and women's empowerment."

Lubna Sabina, joint secretary of the forest, environment, and climate change ministry said, "Women are not only facing the crisis of child marriage or domestic violence, but also their lives are threatened by climate change. Many women in coastal regions are living subhuman lives as victims of climate induced migration."

Shaheen Anam, executive director at the Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "In order to uphold the human rights of the girl child, we need to develop such systems so that children, adolescents, and young women can stand tall. For this, there is a need for the social and political inclusion of girls. "Along with responsive governance and gender equality principles, a social structure is required."

Diplomats from various countries, government officials, and members of civil society also spoke at the event.