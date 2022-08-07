Commuters suffer as covered van overturns on airport road

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:27 am

Photo: Mahbuba Nafiz/Facebook
Photo: Mahbuba Nafiz/Facebook

Commuters endured a severe traffic gridlock during the morning rush hours on Sunday as a covered van flipped over near Kuril flyover area on airport road. 

The incident took place early on Sunday morning, Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner (traffic) Gulshan zone of DMP told The Business Standard.

"The accident has intensified the traffic on airport road that has already been stressed by the ongoing construction work of elevated expressway," he added.

Vehicles both private and public were stuck at key points of the route like Abdullahpur, Khilkhet, Kurmitola and as far as Banani and Mohakhali.

A crane is reportedly on its way to salvage the vehicle from the spot, till filing the report.
 

