Dhaka roads see an unusual emptiness

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 03:24 pm

Related News

Dhaka roads see an unusual emptiness

No traffic police are present at major intersections, and there is an absence of the usual VIP movements that often bring the city to a standstill.

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 03:24 pm
There are no traffic jams, a rare sight in a city known for its gridlock, as public and private transport remain largely off the roads. Photo: TBS
There are no traffic jams, a rare sight in a city known for its gridlock, as public and private transport remain largely off the roads. Photo: TBS

The streets of Dhaka, usually bustling with vehicles, have transformed into a scene of unusual emptiness, as the aftermath of the student uprising cast a shadow of uncertainty. 

No traffic police are present at major intersections, and there is an absence of the usual VIP movements that often bring the city to a standstill.

For over a month, students have led a nationwide movement demanding the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, resulting in widespread disruptions. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The student-led revolution has paralysed normal life with the government's collapse, leaving the capital eerily quiet. 

Despite all educational institutions, including government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, factories, schools, colleges, madrasas and universities of Bangladesh set to open today, there are no traffic jams, a rare sight in a city known for its gridlock, as public and private transport remain largely off the roads.

After visiting some intersections, students are being seen maintaining traffic and vehicular movement.

When asked, Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (traffic) didn't respond.
Some traffic officials said mostly traffic policemen do their duty unarmed. "In such circumstances policemen are being killed brutally doing duty unarmed or on roads isn't safe. That is why traffic policemen were withdrawn from the roads," he added.

50% of public transport operating in Chattogram 

After the curfew was lifted this morning (6 August), vehicular movement began in Chattogram city. 

With all educational institutions and offices reopening, the number of rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, tempos, and buses gradually increased throughout the morning. However, transport owners and workers reported that while vehicles are running on all routes, the situation has not yet returned to normal. Approximately 50% of vehicles are operating compared to normal times.

Khulna city returning to normal, limited traffic movement

Following the resignation of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Yesterday (5 August), the situation in Khulna city has started to normalise as of today. 

At the Sonadanga bus stand in Khulna, short-distance buses have resumed their services. However, buses on the Dhaka-Khulna and Khulna-Jashore-Jhenaidah-Kushtia routes have not yet resumed operations.

Tense situation in Rajshahi, limited traffic

No reports of arson have surfaced in Rajshahi today, yet a tense atmosphere lingers throughout the city. The scars of previous days' unrest remain visible across the city.

The number of vehicles on the roads is significantly lower than on normal days. Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles are more commonly seen, while long-distance and inter-district buses are operating on a limited scale.

Life returning to normal in Cumilla, citizens relieved

Traffic congestion has returned to the streets, and different organisations and students are holding celebratory processions in Cumilla. 

People of all ages are seen walking around the shores of Dharma Sagor and in the city park, breathing a sigh of relief. Educational institutions have reopened, though there was a noticeable absence of students on the first day.

Top News

Dhaka traffic / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos