Dhaka roads see an unusual emptiness

There are no traffic jams, a rare sight in a city known for its gridlock, as public and private transport remain largely off the roads. Photo: TBS

The streets of Dhaka, usually bustling with vehicles, have transformed into a scene of unusual emptiness, as the aftermath of the student uprising cast a shadow of uncertainty.

No traffic police are present at major intersections, and there is an absence of the usual VIP movements that often bring the city to a standstill.

For over a month, students have led a nationwide movement demanding the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, resulting in widespread disruptions.

The student-led revolution has paralysed normal life with the government's collapse, leaving the capital eerily quiet.

Despite all educational institutions, including government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private institutions, factories, schools, colleges, madrasas and universities of Bangladesh set to open today, there are no traffic jams, a rare sight in a city known for its gridlock, as public and private transport remain largely off the roads.

After visiting some intersections, students are being seen maintaining traffic and vehicular movement.

When asked, Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (traffic) didn't respond.

Some traffic officials said mostly traffic policemen do their duty unarmed. "In such circumstances policemen are being killed brutally doing duty unarmed or on roads isn't safe. That is why traffic policemen were withdrawn from the roads," he added.

50% of public transport operating in Chattogram

After the curfew was lifted this morning (6 August), vehicular movement began in Chattogram city.

With all educational institutions and offices reopening, the number of rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, tempos, and buses gradually increased throughout the morning. However, transport owners and workers reported that while vehicles are running on all routes, the situation has not yet returned to normal. Approximately 50% of vehicles are operating compared to normal times.

Khulna city returning to normal, limited traffic movement

Following the resignation of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Yesterday (5 August), the situation in Khulna city has started to normalise as of today.

At the Sonadanga bus stand in Khulna, short-distance buses have resumed their services. However, buses on the Dhaka-Khulna and Khulna-Jashore-Jhenaidah-Kushtia routes have not yet resumed operations.

Tense situation in Rajshahi, limited traffic

No reports of arson have surfaced in Rajshahi today, yet a tense atmosphere lingers throughout the city. The scars of previous days' unrest remain visible across the city.

The number of vehicles on the roads is significantly lower than on normal days. Rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles are more commonly seen, while long-distance and inter-district buses are operating on a limited scale.

Life returning to normal in Cumilla, citizens relieved

Traffic congestion has returned to the streets, and different organisations and students are holding celebratory processions in Cumilla.

People of all ages are seen walking around the shores of Dharma Sagor and in the city park, breathing a sigh of relief. Educational institutions have reopened, though there was a noticeable absence of students on the first day.